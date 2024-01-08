Ben Johnson begged Gophers basketball fans to come out in force Sunday after a big road win earlier in the week. His team held up its end of the bargain to deliver another thrilling Big Ten victory.

Despite falling short of a season-best crowd, the Gophers made the announced 8,583 in attendance come to life in the second half in their seventh consecutive victory, 65-62 over Maryland.

The Gophers (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) forced 15 turnovers in the first half, but they trailed 29-22 at halftime after being outscored 14-0 in the opening 20 minutes.

A slow start wouldn't stop the Gophers from another come-from-behind victory in the second half, including Thursday's 73-71 victory at Michigan. Elijah Hawkins orchestrated the comeback with 10 points, nine assists and six steals.

Cam Christie had 10 of his team-high 12 points in the second half to lead four players in double figures for the Gophers, who 54% from the field in the second half.

The Terrapins (9-6, 1-3), who won 10 consecutive games against the Gophers since 2017, pulled within 57-55 after a three-pointer from Donta Scott with less than a minute left. But the Gophers sealed the game with six consecutive free throws in the final 22 seconds, including four from Dawson Garcia, who finished with 11 points on 7-for-8 free throws.

Minnesota's 10-point deficit was erased after Hawkins nailed a deep three-pointer to beat the shot clock for a 47-45 lead midway through the second half. Hawkins' first three tied the game at 40-40 with 12 minutes to play.

The Barn erupted while the Gophers put together a 29-11 run that was fueled by Hawkins scoring and dishing. He connected with Garcia and Mike Mitchell Jr. for their first field goals of the game late in the second half.

Driving baseline with another late shot clock possession Sunday, Hawkins drew several Maryland defenders before passing to Parker Fox for a two-handed dunk to make it 55-47 with 4:37 to play.

After shooting 1-for-14 from three-point range in the first half, the Gophers hit 5-for-9 shots from beyond the arc in the second half.

Jahmir Young led Maryland with 20 points, but the Terrapins were held to 32% shooting from the field in the second half.

The last time the Gophers defeated the Terrapins was on Feb. 22, 2017, on the road. The previous home win was when Maryland was ranked No. 5 in the country. Minnesota fans weren't storming the court Sunday night, but the energy in the building was palpable.