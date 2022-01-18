The Gophers men's basketball team announced Tuesday that it will not be able to compete in Wednesday's game at Penn State due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

The Gophers (10-5, 1-5 in the Big Ten) lost 81-71 to Iowa on Sunday at Williams Arena playing without two assistants and four players due to COVID-19 protocol, illness, and injuries.

Starting senior center Eric Curry was sidelined with an ankle injury against the Hawkeyes, but others out Sunday, included Danny Ogele, Sean Sutherlin, and walk-on Joey Kern.

Following more testing Monday, the Gophers dropped below the Big Ten's minimum of seven scholarship players available to play. Penn State and the Gophers will work with the league to reschedule the game.

The Gophers are scheduled to play again Saturday at home against Rutgers. They dealt with a postponed home game Jan. 4 due to COVID issues with the Illinois program. And the U's game Dec. 29 against Alcorn State was canceled after a virus outbreak on the opponent's team.