Western Illinois coach Myers Hendrickson could pick his poison Saturday.

He could opt to play a conventional defense, hoping the Gophers running back tandem of Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts wouldn't ground and pound his Fighting Leathernecks into submission.

Or he could sell out against the run, stacking the box and daring Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan to win the game through the air.

Turns out neither was a viable option for the overmatched FCS foe as the Gophers rolled to a 62-10 victory at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Gophers amassed 679 yards of offense, with Ibrahim rushing 23 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns, Potts carrying 10 times for 79 yards and two scores, and Morgan completing 14 of 18 passes for 287 yards and a TD. Wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell got into the act, too, catching five passes for 118 yards as the Gophers improved to 2-0.

Minnesota surpassed 600 yards of offense for the first time since Sept. 4, 2004, when they had 704 in a 63-22 rout of Toledo. The surpassed 60 points for the first time since a 62-26 victory over Indiana on Nov. 4, 2006.

"It felt good throwing the ball around,'' Autman-Bell said in a postgame interview on KFXN-FM. "Everyone's contributing and everyone's getting in on the action.''

All the while, the Gophers defense kept churning out three-and-outs, limiting the Leathernecks to 35 rushing yards and eight first downs.

The competition should ramp up next week when Colorado pays a visit, although the Gophers beat the Buffaloes 30-0 last year in Boulder.

Morgan hit Mike Brown-Stephens for an 18-yard gain on the Gophers' first play from scrimmage and went back to him again on the second play, but the wideout fumbled when hit by Leathernecks defensive lineman Tre Henry. Defensive back Bryce Cross recovered at the Minnesota 45.

The Gophers defense made sure Western Illinois (0-2) couldn't cash in, with safety Jordan Howden stopping Jafar Armstrong for a 2-yard loss on a swing pass on fourth-and-3 from the 38.

Given the ball back, the Gophers offense made up for lost time, marching 60 yards in 12 plays to take a 7-0 lead with 6:39 left in the first quarter in Ibrahim's 1-yard TD run.

On the drive, Morgan hit Ibrahim for a 5-yard gain on third-and-5, then followed up with a 17-yard hookup with Autman-Bell to the Leathernecks 33. Ibrahim converted a fourth-and-2 with a 4-yard gain to the 21. A defensive holding penalty moved the Gophers to the 9, and Potts, taking advantage of a huge hole created by guards Chuck Filiaga and Axel Ruschmeyer and center John Michael Schmitz to gain 8 yards to the 1.

Minnesota's defense forced a three-and-out on Western Illinois' second possession. The Gophers immediately took a deep shot, but Dylan Wright couldn't haul down a high throw. No matter. Morgan found Autman-Bell for a 15-yard gain, then connected with Brown-Stephens for 35 to the Leathernecks 15. Potts then bounced outside and found paydirt on a 15-yard TD run for a 14-0 lead. The four-play, 65-yard drive took only 1:27.

The Leathernecks replaced starting quarterback Henry Ogala with Nick Davenport on their next series, and the move provided immediate results when Armstrong got behind the Gophers defense for a 38-yard gain to the Minnesota 42. The Gophers forced a fourth-down incompletion by Davenport, but defensive tackle Trill Carter was called for roughing the passer, a call the Gophers staff vehemently disputed. The Leathernecks drove to the 15, but an intentional grounding penalty on third-and-4 pushed the ball back to the 29 and included a loss of down. Western Illinois settled for Mason Laramie's 47-yard field goal, cutting the Minnesota lead to 14-3.

The Gophers stretched their lead to 21-3 on Morgan's 1-yard sneak with 10:05 left in the second quarter. The 12-play march, which included 11 runs, covered 75 yards and took 5:57. Ibrahim carried six times for 42 yards, while Potts had three runs for 25 yards.

Western Illinois couldn't move the ball but flipped the field position with Davenport's 64-yard quick kick that pinned the Gophers at their 4-yard line.

The Gophers quickly got out that predicament. With the Leathernecks stacking the box, Morgan hit Autman-Bell on slants of 17 and 15 yards before the two sixth-year seniors connected on a deep throw for a 54-yard gain to the Western Illinois 2. Potts scored on the next play, increasing the lead to 28-3 with 5:01 left in the first half.

Minnesota's defense forced another three-and-out, and Morgan wasted no time finding Le'Meke Brockington for a 36-yard gain to the Leathernecks 33. The Gophers settled for Matthew Trickett's 34-yard field goal and a 31-3 lead with 1:02 left in the first half.

In the first half, the Gophers outgained the Leathernecks 359-79 and had 19 first downs to WIU's 3.

In the third quarter, the Gophers boosted the lead to 38-3 on Ibrahim's 1-yard TD run on a march in which he carried five times for 58 yards and surpassed 100 yards for the 11th consecutive game. After a Jordan Howden interception, Morgan found a wide-open Brevyn Spann-Ford for a 45-yard TD connection and 45-3 lead.

Redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis took over at quarterback for the Gophers late in the third quarter and completed back-to-back passes of 26 and 21 yards to Clay Geary and 20 to Wright. Kaliakmanis finished the drive with a 1-yard sneak for his first TD and a 52-3 Gophers lead. Trickett added a 46-yard field goal. Preston Jelen scored on a 30-yard run with 6:23 to play to make it 62-3.

Davenport's 33-yard TD pass to Naseim Brantley made it 62-10 with 4:26 left.