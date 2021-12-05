GOPHERS WOMEN GAME DAY

vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m. at Williams Arena

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 96.7-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (6-4) lost to undefeated North Carolina 82-76 Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but have had five days off to prepare for the Big Ten opener after playing 10 games in 22 games to start the season. Freshman F Alanna Micheaux had a breakthrough game against North Carolina, scoring 23 points on 8-for-10 shooting with seven rebounds. The rest of the team, however, shot 19-for-60 (31.7%). G Deja Winters is coming off a 17-point game vs. North Carolina, her first double-figure effort in three games. The starting backcourt of Jasmine Powell and Sara Scalia were a combined 4-for-21 vs. the Tar Heels.

Huskers update: The Huskers (8-0) won their first seven games against lesser teams, then thumped previously unbeaten Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC challenge 86-60. The Huskers are outscoring opponents by nearly 35 points per game, shooting 49.1% from the field overall and making 42.4% of the 22 three-pointers they average per game. Four of five starters return from last year's team and the Huskers added transfer sophomore guard Jaz Shelley,an Australian who is averaging a team-leading 15.0 points. F Isabella Bourne is averaging 11.1 points per game, former Moorhead, Minn., G Sam Haiby 8.4.