Gophers redshirt junior forward Parker Fox, who recovered from his second season-ending knee injury last year, was fully cleared for contact Friday.

Fox, a Division II All-America at Northern State (S.D.) in 2019-20, tore his left ACL and MCL in March 2021. He made a full recovery but suffered a right knee injury last summer that required surgery.

The 6-8, 220-pound Mahtomedi native was one of the most explosive athletes on the team and expected to compete for a major role last season.

Redshirt junior forward Isaiah Ihnen was fully cleared by the Gophers last week. Ihnen also missed two seasons after knee surgeries.

"I always told them everyone has to run their own race," Gophers coach Ben Johnson said earlier this summer. "The more important thing was to make sure they were both confident in the fall when we truly need them and about to start practice. That's what's important to me. These guys haven't played 5-on-5 in two years, so it was building up to that."

The return of Fox and Ihnen to the U lineup means Johnson has a fully healthy roster for the first time in his tenure.

Last season, the Gophers finished 9-22, but they played without veterans Fox and Ihnen. Several key players also missed time with injuries, including leading scorer and rebounder returning Dawson Garcia.