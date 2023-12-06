GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

8 p.m. Wednesday vs. Nebraska at Williams Arena

TV; radio: BTN, 100.3-FM:

Pregame reading: The Gophers have a star in Dawson Garcia, but need to find him a sidekick.

. . .

Marcus Fuller's preview:

Opening bell: Third time was the charm for the Gophers last season when they avenged two regular-season losses to Nebraska with a win against Fred Hoiberg's team in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament. Dawson Garcia had one of his best games with the Gophers that night, but nothing like his 36-point, 11-rebound effort in Sunday's 84-74 loss at Ohio State. After a 7-0 start against a soft non-league schedule, the Cornhuskers were brought down to earth with a 89-60 loss Sunday vs. Creighton.

Watch him: Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga was one of the biggest surprises in the Big Ten last season, when he caught fire to end league play, leading his team to win six of their last eight regular-season games. He had six 20-point games during that stretch and hasn't cooled off much this year; he scored 20 points vs. Creighton. You can bet Braeden Carrington, the Gophers' best perimeter defender, will be matched up with Tominaga.

Injuries: Nebraska's Blaise Keita (ankle) and Ramel Lloyd Jr. (sick) are likely out Wednesday against the Gophers.

Forecast: The Gophers have as much to prove Wednesday as the Huskers when they face tougher competition. They've lost to the three best teams on the schedule so far: Missouri, San Francisco and Ohio State. The NCAA's first NET ranking this week had the Gophers at 157th, which is third-worst among Big Ten teams. Picking up a win vs. Nebraska (No. 77 NET ranking) might not be sexy but it would help their résumé.

. . .

