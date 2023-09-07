The Gophers men's basketball team doesn't officially open practice for this season until the end of the month, but forward Isaiah Ihnen will have no limitations once it starts.

Ihnen, a 6-10 redshirt junior, was fully cleared for contact recently after missing the last two seasons with knee injuries.

The German native sat out last season after having surgery on the same left knee he injured before the 2021-22 season. This year, Ihnen is expected to compete for spot in the main rotation for the Gophers, who open the season Nov. 6 against Bethune Cookman.

Ihnen last played under former Gophers coach Richard Pitino, averaging 2.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 29 games in 2020-21. He's the last player from the Pitino era on the team.

Junior forward Parker Fox, a former Division II All-American transfer and Mahtomedi standout, was also lost for 2022-23 season with a second torn ACL. Fox was limited in practice this summer as a precaution, but he could be fully cleared later this month.

Gophers coach Ben Johnson said at the State Fair last week that he expected Ihnen and Fox would be cleared once the team starts practicing again.

"Our training staff does a phenomenal job," Johnson said. "Those guys have been the working under the hardest conditions, when there's no benefit and no [instant] reward. They built themselves up now where in the fall, they'll be ready to roll. I've never seen them play 5-on-5. I know they're excited. I'm excited."