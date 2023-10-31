Former Gophers five-star recruit Dennis Evans has garnered preseason praise for his potential, but his new school just suffered an embarrassing loss against a Division II opponent.

Evans, who asked out of his letter of intent to the U in February, started at center for the Cardinals in a 71-68 loss Monday night to Kentucky Wesleyan at home. The 7-foot-1 California native had four points, five rebounds, and three blocks in 15 minutes.

Louisville fans on social media were clearly frustrated about Evans not playing enough and getting limited touches in the game. He had zero field goal attempts.

Evans had a bigger impact with nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes Oct. 18 in Louisville's 91-50 win against Division II Simmons College (Ky.).

"Right now, I'm adjusting to the pace and how quick the plays are," Evans told reporters after the win vs. Simmons.

Louisville under coach Kenny Payne finished 4-28 last season, including 2-18 in the ACC.

The Gophers, who went 9-22 last season, signed Evans and four-star Illinois guard Cameron Christie to their 2023 recruiting class last November. Christie was looking forward to playing with Evans, but he had his own reasons for choosing to play for coach Ben Johnson at Minnesota.

"I thought it was a place I could thrive and really enjoy my college experience," Christie said last week at Gophers media day. "Also having great support from all the coaches and all the staff. I though it was a great spot for me to flourish on and off the court."

The 6-6 Christie was sick and missed the Gophers' closed scrimmage at Colorado State on Oct. 21. But he's expected to make his Gophers' debut in Thursday's exhibition game against Division III Macalester at Williams Arena.