EAST LANSING, MICH. – Ben Meyers and Aaron Huglen scored 38 seconds apart late in the second period to rally the No. 9 Gophers to a 6-3 victory over Michigan State in Big Ten men's college hockey.

Meyers, a junior forward from Delano who had two goals in Friday's 4-1 victory to open the series, scored twice again in the second game.

"We were playing very well over the last two periods, and we had an enormous amount of chances," said coach Bob Motzko, whose Gophers had a season-high 60 shots on goal.

"We had contributions from all of our lineup. … [We] couldn't be happier."

Twelve Gophers had at least one point.

Meyers' first goal, at 18 minutes, 3 seconds of the middle period on a deflection in front, got the Gophers within 3-2. Huglen tied the score for Minnesota (12-8, 8-4 Big Ten) at 18:41 when the puck went into the net off one of his skates.

The Gophers got three more goals in the third from Blake McLaughlin at 22 seconds for the eventual winner, Jack Perbix at 3:06 and Meyers in the last minute.

McLaughlin's goal came on a delayed penalty, so the Gophers had an extra attacker. Brock Faber took a shot from the right point and it hit McLaughlin, who was jostling with two Michigan State players near the net.

Erik Middendorf scored two goals for the Spartans (11-10-1, 5-7), giving them a 1-0 lead in the first period and a 3-1 lead in the middle of the second.

Freshman Chaz Lucius got the Gophers' first goal of the game on a power-play with 1:17 left in the second.

Jack LaFontine made 21 saves in the Gophers' seventh straight victory over Michigan State going back to last season.

Michigan State goalie Pierce Charleson stopped 54 shots — 21 in the third period alone.