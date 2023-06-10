The Gophers' Matt Wilkinson finished fifth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships on Friday night in Austin, Texas.

Wilkinson finished in 8 minutes, 36.12 seconds — 10 seconds behind the 8:26.17 of winner Kenneth Rooks of Brigham Young — and ended his college career with first team All-America honors for the second year in a row. He took eighth in last year's event.

Wilkinson impressed with the Gophers after transferring from Carleton in 2021. He won the Big Ten titles in both the steeplechase and the 5,000 meters at this year's Big Ten outdoor meet. He plans on racing professionally as well as competing in the steeplechase at USA World Team Trials next month.

The steeplechase marked the final event for the Gophers, who gained four points in the team standings and will finish the NCAA championships with 15 points. Kostas Zaltos finished second in the hammer throw and Jake Kubiatowicz was sixth for the other 11 points.