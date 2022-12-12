For the second consecutive day, the Gophers football team received a verbal commitment from a player transferring from Western Michigan.

On Sunday, linebacker Ryan Selig announced on Twitter that he's joining the Gophers for the 2023 season. He follows former Broncos wide receiver Corey Crooms, who pledged to Minnesota on Saturday. Selig will have one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

Selig, 6-2 and 245 pounds, 73 tackles this season, had 5½ tackles for loss and 1½ sacks. As a junior in 2021, Selig has 63 tackles and seven tackles for loss. His versatility was on display in 2019 when he tied for the team lead with seven special teams tackles and, playing as a tight end, caught two passes for 20 yards, including a 15-yard TD reception.

Selig, a Lake Villa, Ill., native who was a two-star recruit out of high school, made his official visit to Minnesota this weekend. He could bolster a Gophers linebackers corps that will lose leader Mariano Sori-Marin to graduation and has lost Braelen Oliver to the transfer portal.