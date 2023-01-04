Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand can't help but wonder what in the world is going on with Carlos Correa. It was mid-December, almost two weeks before Christmas, when it was initially reported that he was signing a 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants. A week later that deal fell apart, but now it's been two more weeks and he still hasn't signed with the Mets.

5:00: The Gophers men's basketball team fought hard but lost 63-60 to the Badgers in Wisconsin on Tuesday. Perhaps the bigger takeaway is just how far this team is off the sports radar.

8:00: Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand for a look at that team. A spirited effort in a win over Denver was preceded by a six-game losing streak. Which Wolves team will show up Wednesday against Portland during Pride Night at Target Center?

29:00: Brian O'Neill to injured reserve, and a defining quote about Damar Hamlin.

