Friday: 7 p.m. at 3M Arena at Mariucci. TV, radio: BSN, 1130-AM, 103.5-FM.

Saturday: 6 p.m. in Mankato, Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. TV, radio: FOX9-Plus, 1130-AM, 103.5-FM.

Gophers update: Minnesota (2-0) opened its season with a 4-0 and 6-4 sweep of Division I newcomer Lindenwood (Mo.) and now will face the team that ended its 2021-22 season in the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals in April and the 2020-21 campaign in a regional final. … The Gophers feature 11 freshmen on their roster, and six notched points against Lindenwood, led by Logan Cooley's two goals and two assists. Cooley, the No. 3 overall pick by the Coyotes in the 2022 NHL draft, was named the Big Ten's first star of the week. The Gophers' 2022 Olympians also chipped in, with F Matthew Knies scoring two goals and D Brock Faber adding a goal and two assists. Coach Bob Motzko said G Justen Close will start Friday's game but didn't announce Saturday's starter.

Mavericks update: Friday's game is the season opener for Minnesota State Mankato, which lost 7-2 at Nebraska Omaha in an exhibition game last weekend. Gone from last season's NCAA runners-up are Hobey Baker Award-winning goalie Dryden McKay and Olympian Nathan Smith, but the Mavericks return a veteran lineup led by CCHA Preseason Player of the Year Brendan Furry (13 goals, 31 assists for 44 points in 2021-22) and Jake Livingstone (9-22-31), the reigning CCHA Defensive Player of the Year. Coach Mike Hastings played goalies Keenan Rancier, Andrew Miller and Alex Tracy one period each against Omaha. Hastings didn't say which goalie would start this weekend.