TAMPA, FLA. – Gophers sophomore forward Matthew Knies signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

Knies, the Big Ten Player of the Year and a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, completed his second season with the Gophers on Saturday night in a 3-2 overtime loss to Quinnipiac in the NCAA men's Frozen Four championship game.

A second-round draft pick (57th overall) of the Maple Leafs in the 2021 NHL draft, Knies scored 21 goals and had 21 assists this season for the Gophers. He tied for the national lead in game-winning goals with seven.

Knies teamed with freshmen Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud to form one of the top lines in college hockey. The trio combined for 64 goals and 88 assists.

Knies joins captain Brock Faber in signing with NHL teams on Sunday. Faber signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Wild.