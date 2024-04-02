Jaxon Nelson, a fifth-year senior center who served as captain of the Gophers men's hockey team this season, on Tuesday signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins. He will report to the Bruins' AHL affiliate in Providence, R.I., on an Amateur Tryout (ATO) for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

Nelson, 24, posted career highs of 19 goals and 31 points for the Gophers this season, and was especially effective down the stretch. He finished with 11 goals and two assists over the final eight games of the season, including two goals in the Gophers' 3-2 win over Nebraska Omaha in the NCAA Sioux Falls Regional semifinals on Thursday and one goal in the 6-3 loss to Boston University in the regional final on Saturday.

A native of Magnolia, Minn., and a former Luverne High School standout, Nelson finishes his Gophers career with 42 goals and 47 assists in 169 career games. He also was strong in the circle, winning 1,394 career faceoffs at a 53.8% clip.