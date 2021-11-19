Ever since the beginning of the 2017 season, Conner Olson has answered the bell for the Gophers, making 26 starts at left guard, 15 at center and 14 at right guard. When he makes his 27th start at left guard on Saturday at Indiana, he'll stand alone in Big Ten history.

Olson, a sixth-year senior, has made 55 starts in his Gophers career. The 56th will break a tie with former Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Pierce for the most ever in the Big Ten.

Olson not only has remarkable longevity – helped by the 2020 COVID-19 season that didn't cost players a year of eligibility – but he's also excelling.

"He's playing really, really, really good football,'' Gophers offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. said. "Sometimes those types of records, that guy might be just held up by duct tape and Elmer's glue at this point. He's not. He's playing awesome football.''

The Gophers offensive line has the nation's highest grade through 11 games by Pro Football Focus College, and Olson, graded No. 32 among guards, is one of the reasons why. His teammates recognize his play.

"Conner Olson the last four or five years has been the heart and soul of our offense,'' tight end Ko Kieft said. "He's just the hardest-working kid on and off the field. … It's the classic quote, 'You want him in your foxhole.' He'll do anything for you.''

Olson's influence doesn't end with the Gophers offense. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi appreciates him, too.

"Anytime you go against really good players, it makes you better,'' Rossi said. "Iron sharpens iron.''

The drudgery of practice can weigh on players over time, but Sanford sees professionalism from Olson.

"Even if you show up a little grouchy to work, that's perfectly OK if you come off the ball with the right mentality, and that's what Conner's done,'' he said. "… He's really everything to this program, this offensive line.''