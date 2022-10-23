Up next: vs. Rutgers

1:30 p.m. Saturday, Huntington Bank Stadium, BTN, 100.3-FM

The skinny: The Gophers will face their second consecutive East Division foe on Saturday when the Scarlet Knights visit in a matchup that will feature Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck vs. his mentor, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano.

Rutgers (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) ended a three-game losing streak and a 21-game home conference skid with a 24-17 victory over Indiana on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J., as Samuel Brown V rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown and Noah Vedral passed for 113 yards and a score. The game marked the debut of interim offensive coordinator Nunzio Campanile, who took over for the fired Sean Gleeson. The Scarlet Knights held the ball for 38 minutes, 53 seconds in limiting the quick-strike Hoosiers.

"The complementary part of it is offense really ate the clock," Schiano said. "We had close to 39 minutes time of possession. That's the way you do it. You keep their offense on the sideline. It's the best way to defend them."