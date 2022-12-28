NEW YORK — Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan, who missed the past three games and four of the past six because of concussions, has been medically cleared to play for Thursday's Pinstripe Bowl against Syracuse, coach P.J. Fleck said Wednesday. Fleck, however, would not say if Morgan would play.

"He's been cleared to play, and I couldn't tell you if he is going to play or not yet, but he has the ability to play,'' Fleck said. "He's passed all medical protocol, and we'll see how the game unfolds.''

Morgan, a sixth-year senior in his fifth season as Minnesota's starter, suffered a concussion Oct. 15 at Illinois and missed the following game at Penn State. He returned to play in the Oct. 29 game against Rutgers, but a week later suffered another head injury late in the first half against Nebraska and hasn't played since.

Redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis has started in Morgan's place. He finished strong with 319 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the regular season-ending 23-16 win at Wisconsin.