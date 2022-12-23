When the Gophers line up against Syracuse on Dec. 29 in the Pinstripe Bowl, Minnesota's offensive coaching staff will match wits with an Orange assistant that has deep ties to the North Star State.

Nick Monroe, Syracuse's interim defensive coordinator, is a Mahtomedi native who was a four-year letterwinner as a cornerback at St. Cloud State. His father, Marty, was a graduate assistant for the Gophers under coach Jim Wacker in 1994 and '95.

"When I was in junior high, getting into high school, I used to hang out all the time at the Gibson-Nagurski complex,'' Nick Monroe said. "… I've still got a ton of family and a ton of friends back there. In fact, all my people back in the Twin Cities are rocking Syracuse gear this week, and they've already been taking a lot of heat for it, which is kind of cool.''

Monroe, whose usual job is the Orange's safeties coach and defensive passing game coordinator, is temporarily replacing defensive coordinator Tony White, who left to take the same position at Nebraska. Rocky Long will start as Syracuse's D.C. after the bowl game.

"It's a very surreal feeling,'' Monroe said. "It's good to play your home state in the magnitude of Yankee Stadium in the Pinstripe Bowl.''

Monroe, who began his career as secondary coach at Allegheny (Pa.) College in 2002, crossed paths with Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, who played at Allegheny from 1997-2000 and coached against his alma mater when he was at Thiel College.

"I'm excited for him and the opportunity he's got,'' Rossi said.

Announcement will wait

Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, whose 40 receptions lead the team, hasn't revealed yet whether he'll return for his senior season of eligibility in 2023 or make himself available for the NFL draft this spring. On Thursday, he did put a timetable on the decision.

"I'll be announcing it next week,'' said the fifth-year year senior. When asked if the announcement would come before or after the Pinstripe Bowl, Spann-Ford said before but did not offer specifics.

Sori-Marin to Hula Bowl

Gophers linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl on Jan. 14 in Orlando. Sori-Marin, whose 78 tackles lead the team, joins quarterback Tanner Morgan in the Hula Bowl.

Four other Gophers will play in all-star bowls. Center John Michael Schmitz will play in the Senior Bowl on Feb. 4 in Mobile, Ala., running back Mohamed Ibrahim and cornerback Terell Smith will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2 in Las Vegas, and safety Jordan Howden will play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 28 in Pasadena, Calif.