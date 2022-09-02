The Gophers football team would get a new, $5.7 million, LED videoboard at Huntington Bank Stadium next summer under a plan from the athletic department, which is seeking approval from the University Board of Regents.

The item is on the docket for the Finance and Operations Committee during next week's regents meeting on Thursday, and the full board would consider the request on Friday.

Daktronics of Brookings, S.D., would be paid $5,728,430 for the project, which would be funded by donations, sponsorships and short-term debt through the university.

The athletic department, in its proposal letter, noted that the stadium has its original video board installed before the facility's opening in 2009. Typical expected life for outdoor LED video boards is 10 years, and the ones at the stadium have become noticeably dimmer, worn and washed out, and replacement parts no longer are produced for the existing display.

The scoreboard would be in place in time for the 2023 season. It is the second phase of a three-phase project. The first phase was replacing the control room equipment, which happened this summer. The third phase, with a timeline to be determined, would replace digital displays in other athletics facilities, including Williams Arena and 3M Arena at Mariucci.