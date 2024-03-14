NFL prospects, hopefuls and long shots gathered at the University of Minnesota's David and Janis Larson Football Performance Center on Thursday, aiming to make a positive impression on the 32 NFL teams that were represented by 64 personnel members during Gophers pro day.

Of the 16 players who were measured and evaluated by NFL staffers, nine were Gophers: wide receivers Chris Autman-Bell and Corey Crooms Jr., defensive backs Tyler Nubin and Tre'Von Jones, defensive linemen Kyler Baugh and Chris Collins, tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, running back Sean Tyler and long snapper Brady Weeks.

Here are five takeaways from pro day:

'Crab' in his element

A devastating knee injury cost Autman-Bell most of his 2022 season and limited his effectiveness last fall, but the effervescent personality and infectious smile from the wide receiver nicknamed "Crab" were on display Tuesday.

"It was amazing. I just felt good, flying around and being in my second home," Autman-Bell said. "It was great, moving around and showing everyone that I can still be Crab."

Autman-Bell had solid showings of 33½ inches in the vertical jump and 18 reps of 225 in the bench press before running the 40-yard dash in what his agent told him was in the "4.5[-second]" range.

"Today was the best I felt," he added. "I felt like 2021 Chris, the old Chris."

Ex-Gophers duo hones their game

Former Gophers safety Nubin attended the NFL scouting combine but didn't take part in all the physical testing while he recovered from knee surgery following the Gophers' 2023 regular season.

"I wasn't fully 100 percent ready to go at the combine, but this last week-and-a-half has been amazing for me," Nubin said. "I feel like I'm 90-95 percent right now."

Nubin was solid in the vertical jump at 31½ inches and broad jump at 10 feet even. He felt the 40-yard dash "went well" but didn't have a specific time. Times for the 40 were not announced.

Former Gophers tight end Spann-Ford let most of his testing results from the combine stand, but he did post a solid 18 bench press reps on Thursday. He felt his work during the individual run-blocking was a positive, as was his route-running.

"I felt like I did well in the routes," he said. "I felt fast, felt good. I can't complain."

Baugh's explosiveness shows

Former Gophers defensive tackle Baugh, who measured just over 6-1 and 302 pounds, is known for his strength. That was apparent in the first two events Thursday.

Baugh had a vertical jump of 33½ inches, which tied for second among Gophers. He also blew away the field in the bench press, pounding out 34 reps while no one else among the 13 who lifted had more than 20.

"I felt really good about today," Baugh said. "All that hard work for the past three months, I felt like that paid off today."

A surprising power source

Weeks, the former Gophers long snapper, measured just over 5-10 and 238 pounds but was an unexpected standout in a couple of tests. Weeks hit 18 reps on the bench press and had a vertical jump of 34½ inches, most among the Gophers and behind only the 37 inches by Minnesota State Mankato defensive back Trey Vaval and the 35½ by Augustana (S.D.) quarterback Casey Bauman.

"I'm a sneaky athlete," Weeks said. "It was great to get out there and show everyone what I do have — and show that snappers are athletes, too."

Bonus sighting of Brosmer

Bauman was the only quarterback to work out, and with six pass-catchers participating, another QB was needed. In stepped new Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer, the graduate transfer from New Hampshire who showed a live arm and solid touch during individual workouts.

Brosmer certainly impressed Autman-Bell.

"Gopher Nation, you are in good hands. There is no doubt," Autman-Bell said. "I worked with Max all week since Monday, and I haven't missed a pass from him yet. Everything has been on the money."