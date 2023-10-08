For the Gophers to pull off an upset of second-ranked Michigan on Saturday night, they would need to not give away free points to the Wolverines defense.

That plan lasted all of 12 seconds.

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson intercepted an Athan Kaliakmanis pass and retuned it 36 yards for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage, jump-starting the Wolverines in their 52-10 victory over the Gophers in front of 52,179 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Wolverines (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) limited the Gophers (3-3, 1-2) to 169 total yards, including 7 in the third quarter. Keon Sabb added a second pick-six of Kaliakmanis late in the third quarter.

Michigan's offense got in on the act, too. J.J. McCarthy rushed for two touchdowns and completed 14 of 20 passes for 219 yards and a TD. Blake Corum rushed nine times for 69 yards and a TD as the Wolverines retained the Little Brown Jug.

There were few highlights for the Gophers against a team that has won the past two Big Ten titles and is seeking its third consecutive College Football Playoff berth.

Daniel Jackson's diving 35-yard touchdown catch with 6 seconds left in the second quarter cut Michigan's lead to 24-10. Minnesota became the first team this season to score in double figures against the Wolverines, who had allowed a total of 30 points in their previous five games. And Dragan Kesich kicked a 54-yard field goal, the fifth longest in school history.

Kaliakmanis had a rough game, finishing 5-for-16 for 52 yards. Zach Evans rushed 12 times for 45 yards.

The night belonged to Michigan from the start, when Johnson jumped the route on a pass intended for Gophers wide receiver Corey Crooms Jr.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 10-0 on James Turner's 31-yard field goal that capped a 10-play, 59-yard drive. Michigan converted a fourth-and-1 situation when McCarthy hit Kalel Mullings for a 13-yard gain. On third-and-3 from the Minnesota 13, Cornelius Johnson dropped a pass from McCarthy.

The Gophers offense received a jolt on its third possession from Evans, who ripped off successive runs of 12, 14 and 8 yards. Minnesota reached the Michigan 36, but Evans was dropped for a 4-yard loss on first down, followed by an incomplete pass and a 5-yard run by Kaliakmanis. Kesich then kicked his 54-yarder, cutting Michigan's lead to 10-3 with 2:35 left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Corum showed how explosive he can be by gaining the edge and outrunning the Gophers defense for a 40-yard gain to the Minnesota 22. Five plays later, Corum leaped over the top for a 1-yard TD run and a 17-3 Michigan lead with 10:08 left in the half.

The Gophers went backward on their next possession, with Kaliakmanis' pass to Daniel Jackson losing 1 yard, Evans' carry losing 1 yard and Josaiah Stewart sacking Kaliakmanis for a 7-yard loss. By that point in the game, Kaliakmanis was 3-for-9 passing for 4 yards.

Michigan got another explosive play to set up a TD that boosted the lead to 24-3 with 5:50 left in the second quarter. McCarthy connected with Johnson for a 49-yard gain to the Gophers 5, and the QB dived in for the touchdown on a sweep.

The Gophers drove to the Michigan 40 late in the first half. Facing fourth-and-2, coach P.J. Fleck let the clock run down to 22 seconds left before calling timeout, drawing boos from the fans. Williams converted the fourth-down situation with a 5-yard gain, and Kaliakmanis spiked the ball with 13 seconds left.

Those boos turned to cheers on the next play when Kaliakmanis lofted a pass to the right side of the end zone, and Jackson made a spectacular catch for a touchdown that cut Michigan's lead to 24-10 with 6 seconds left in the half. The Gophers became the first team to score in double figures against the Wolverines this season. No other team had surpassed seven points.

The teams exchanged punts to start the third quarter before Michigan took control, padding the lead to 31-10 on McCarthy's 7-yard TD run. On the drive, McCarthy found Roman Wilson for back-to-back gains of 17 and 34 yards.

McCarthy connected with tight end Colston Loveland for a 24-yard TD pass and 38-10 lead late in the third quarter. Sabb followed with his interception return TD with 1:43 left in the third. Leon Franklin's 2-yard TD run made it 52-10 with 9:21 to play.