Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck saw Florida defensive end recruit Adam Kissayi switch his commitment from Minnesota to Clemson last summer, but he will be playing for the U after all.

Kissayi, a 6-8, 235-pound freshman, committed Sunday to the Gophers after entering the transfer portal on the same day. He participated in the Clemson spring game earlier this month as an early enrollee.

Last June, Fleck landed Kissayi after hosting him on an official visit, but the three-star prospect reneged on his commitment a month later after being offered a scholarship by Clemson.

A top-30 edge rusher nationally out of Heritage High School in Palm Bay, Fla., Kissayi will join the Gophers as a raw talent that adds to arguably the deepest position on Fleck's roster.

Former four-star recruit and No. 1 in-state prospect Jaxon Howard from Cooper decided he would transfer home from LSU last week. The Gophers defensive end unit also returns seniors Jah Joyner, Danny Striggow, Jalen Logan-Redding and sophomore Anthony Smith.