Good morning on a beautiful fall Saturday from Huntington Bank Stadium, where the Gophers face Rutgers (1:30 p.m., BTN, 100.3-FM) in a game that has taken on added importance for a team riding a three-game losing streak. The Gophers (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) will try to avoid their longest skid since 2018, when they lost four in a row in coach P.J. Fleck's second year in Dinkytown. Rutgers (4-3, 1-3) is coming off a 24-17 win over Indiana and could use a win to bolster its bowl hopes.

As it was last week at Penn State, the big question for the Gophers is which quarterback will start, Tanner Morgan or Athan Kaliakmanis. Morgan missed last week's game because of a concussion, and Fleck indicated the sixth-year senior would be a game-time decision. Kaliakmanis make his first career start in front of nearly 110,000 at Penn State and completed nine of 22 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown with an interception. The redshirt freshman also rushed seven times for 45 yards, giving the Gophers ground game another option.

Morgan participated in the T-shirt-and-shorts warmups, as he did at Penn State, and the full-padded warmups, which he did not at Penn State. Morgan was with the first-team group of running backs Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts, and center John Michael Schmitz during small-group warmups

Another key story line for today's game will be how the Gophers defense responds after it gave up 472 yards in the 26-14 loss at Illinois and 479 in the 45-17 defeat at Penn State. Joe Rossi's defense was tops in the nation in total defense (yards allowed) in September against inferior competition, allowing an average of 187.8, but ranks 100th nationally in October (436.7).

Third-down situations also have become problematic on both defense and offense for the Gophers. Minnesota's defense still ranks third nationally in allowing 25% (21-for-84) but was first at 14.29% in September. In October, the Gophers rank 46th at 35.71% (15-for-42). On offense, the Gophers still lead the nation at 58.33% (49-for-84), but they were 41-for-52 (78.85%) in September but in October are 8-for-32 (25%, 122nd nationally).

