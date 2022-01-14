After suffering an ankle injury late in Wednesday's 71-69 loss at Michigan State, Gophers starting center Eric Curry's status for Sunday's game against Iowa remains uncertain.

During his Friday news conference, Johnson said Curry is day-to-day and doing better with his ankle injury. Curry is undergoing more testing, and Johnson said the team has to prepare as if he won't play Sunday.

The 6-9, 245-pound Curry scored a career-high 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds in 30 minutes against the Spartans.

But the sixth-year senior and captain was carried off the floor with 59 seconds left Wednesday night after landing awkwardly on his lower left leg going for a defensive rebound. He wore a walking boot following the game and X-rays showed no major ligament damage Thursday.

Eric Curry had to be carried off the floor by teammates after this play, hopefully not as bad as it looks pic.twitter.com/gNxy80TiCv — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 13, 2022

The Gophers will have to move forward for at least one game without their top inside presence. Curry, who overcame three major injuries earlier in his career, was averaging a career-best 10.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 52 percent shooting in Big Ten play. He also has six double-figure scoring games and his first career double-double this season.

Johnson had given Curry an opportunity to work as a graduate assistant on his staff for a few weeks over the summer before the 23-year-old Memphis native asked to play one more season.

The Gophers desperately needed help with 10 players transferring from last season. Curry ended up being the only returner after junior forward Isaiah Ihnen suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The U's leading scorer is sophomore Jamison Battle, who averages 17.9 points and 6.2 rebounds alongside Curry in the frontcourt. But Battle is more comfortable stretching the floor and playing on the perimeter.

Curry's replacement in the starting lineup against Iowa will likely be 6-9, 230-pound senior backup center Charlie Daniels, who is averaging 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in 10.7 minutes this season.

Daniels, who transferred from Stephen F. Austin, has been primarily a defensive presence, but he had a season-best five points in last week's loss against Illinois.

Another frontcourt option for more playing time with Curry sidelined for the Gophers would be 7-foot freshman Treyton Thompson, but he's averaging just 2.7 minutes in six games.