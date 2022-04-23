Junior righthander Sam Ireland gave up only two earned runs and four hits in seven innings as the Gophers beat Penn State 7-3 on Friday night at Siebert Field in Big Ten baseball.

With the victory, Minnesota's John Anderson became the first coach with 600 conference victories. His record in Big Ten games is 600-390 since 1982.

Andrew Wilhite went 3-for-3 and Brett Bateman 2-for-4 for the Gophers (11-24, 2-8 Big Ten). Each doubled once and scored twice.

Gophers softball dominates

Sara Kinch hit a three-run double in the first inning and Chloe Evans a three-run homer in the third as the Gophers softball team routed Maryland 13-1 in five innings at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.

Freshman Emily Leavitt pitched a five-hitter for Minnesota (20-18-1, 6-7 Big Ten). The Terrapins (24-19, 10-5) began the weekend in fourth place in the conference.

The Gophers will retire the jersey of former All-America player Gretchen Larson (1980-83) in a ceremony before the second game of this series at 1 p.m. Saturday.

U golfers tied for 10th

The Gophers women's golf team was tied for 10th with Wisconsin at 15-over 299 after the first round of the Big Ten Championship at the Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh. Michigan State led with a 2-under 282.

Minnesota's top golfers were Emma Carpenter and Geraldine Wong with 3-over 74s, tying them for 33rd place.

DT transfers to U

The Gophers football team landed a transfer when Houston Baptist defensive tackle Kyler Baugh announced on Twitter he has committed to Minnesota.

The 6-3, 295-pound Baugh made 52 tackles in 11 games last season for Houston Baptist, which competes at the FCS level. He has two years of eligibility left.

Baugh was in the NCAA transfer portal and also had offers from Utah State, Western Kentucky and SMU, according to 247Sports.