The Gophers opened the Big Ten men's basketball season on Wednesday night at Williams Arena against Michigan State. The Spartans' previous visit to the Barn was last Dec. 28, and Richard Pitino's squad gave them an 81-56 thrashing.

That was three nights after the Christmas special, when the Gophers were able to win a contest of freewheeling offense, 102-95 over Iowa.

This was followed by two more Barn beatings: 77-60 over Ohio State on Jan. 3 and 75-57 over Michigan on Jan. 16, a blowout that the No. 7 Wolverines had entered at 11-0.

That rousing victory was carried on ESPN2. The national praise for Pitino that night was such that, if told he would be coaching elsewhere this winter, the expectation would've been for a better job.

The Gophers went 3-11 after the Michigan win. They finished the regular season with a seven-game losing streak. Pitino was officially fired on March 15, the Monday after the Big Ten tournament ended.

When you consider the resounding victories, the pandemic cutting a swath into Gophers revenue, and athletic director Mark Coyle cutting sports to save comparative nickels … it rates as an amazing feat for Pitino to get himself fired.

Then again, it worked out for everybody. Pitino already had the New Mexico job in his pocket and was announced as the Lobos' coach the next day. A little more experience down there and he might be ready for a power conference job.

Six days later, Ben Johnson was announced as the new coach on a five-year contract. He had spent the past three seasons as an assistant at Xavier, after leaving Pitino's staff in 2018.

Johnson's status as a former Gophers player did not lead to universal approval from a U of M hoops fan base that has been shrinking for two decades.

Those people wanted a bigger name. They questioned Johnson's experience.

Guess what? Johnson will turn 41 on Dec. 23. Pitino turned 39 on Sept. 16.

Richard was 31 entering his first season in 2013-14. The fact he had been a head coach for only one season at Florida International did not change the fact that Richard was a much more inexperienced selection to coach the Gophers than Johnson.

The first few weeks after Johnson's hiring seemed a disaster, as 10 players transferred. And then the only player that stayed, Isaiah Ihnen, was injured.

Here's the deal: Johnson might have been baffled over a couple of those transfers, players that had a chance to get sizable minutes here and went to a lower-level school, but he didn't pout about that.

Eric Curry went from a potential grad assistant to starting center; guard Payton Willis came back after sitting out a transfer season elsewhere and Jamison Battle came in from George Washington. Others joined, and Johnson and assistants Dave Thorson, Marcus Jenkins and Jason Kemp went to work.

Somehow, the Gophers brought a 7-0 record into Wednesday's 75-67 loss to the Spartans, and while this is almost certain to turn into a mirage now that the Big Ten season is here, what I don't see as an obstacle is a lack of maturity for Johnson as a basketball coach.

On Tuesday, the Gophers had the pregame media session — 15 minutes with the coach, then 15-20 minutes with two players (Battle and Curry this time).

That was a snapshot adding to the feeling that Johnson gets it. Those AAU and high school coaches that didn't see enough of Pitino to help him with local recruits aren't going to be able to turn around without seeing Johnson, Thorson, etc. during open recruiting periods.

Johnson's clearly driven to succeed. He's also a bachelor. When he's talking about preparing a team, you get the impression the only time the term "well-rounded'' will be used in connection with Ben is because a basketball is round.

Proud of the 7-0 start, and particularly Sunday's victory at Mississippi State, Johnson also talked of the arrival of Michigan State, with the great Tom Izzo still on the sideline. He talked about the down screens, the breaks, the rebound battles to come, and offered this message to his team for each of those challenges:

"It's real."

He also said of what the Gophers faced in their seven uneven victories and what's to come:

"Basketball or life, everybody can do it when it's easy. Who are you when you get punched in the face? Because that's going to come every night.

"We've won some games, gotten some praise, gotten likes on social media, but we can't all of a sudden now think we are cute and sexy. We have to be the same guys."

In some cases, that comes off as coach lingo. With Ben Johnson, I'm going with his message: "It's real."