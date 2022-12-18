One of Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck's priorities when the transfer portal opened Dec. 5 was to improve his team's wide receiving corps. On Sunday, Fleck landed a commitment from a second highly productive transfer receiver.

Elijah Spencer, a sophomore who led Charlotte with 57 receptions for 943 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022, announced on Twitter that he's joining the Gophers. The 6-1, 193-pounder, who was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list this season, also had a strong freshman season in 2021, when he was named Conference USA Freshman of the Year after catching 28 passes for 381 yards and six TDs.

Spencer joins Western Michigan transfer Corey Crooms, who caught 57 passes for 814 yards and five TDs this season for the Broncos. Together, Spencer and Crooms had 14 TD catches this season. The Gophers had a total of seven among their wideout group, led by Daniel Jackson's three scores.

An Irmo, S.C., native, Spencer was a three-star recruit out of Dutch Fork High School in 2021 and part of four state championship teams. Along with Charlotte, he had scholarship offers from Georgia Southern, Eastern Michigan and Kent State. He entered his name into the transfer portal on Dec. 4 and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The Gophers have three transfer commitments so far in December. The other was Western Michigan linebacker Ryan Selig.