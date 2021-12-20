Gophers offensive lineman Blaise Andries announced Sunday night on Twitter that he will declare for the NFL draft after playing West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28 in Phoenix.

Andries, a versatile lineman who played both guard and tackle during his college career, is a fifth-year senior and four-year starter for the Gophers who earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in a vote of media members this season. The 6-6, 335-pound Marshall, Minn., native had the option to return for a sixth season in 2022 since the NCAA didn't charge players a year of eligibility in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Andries played most of his snaps at right guard this season.

Andries helped the Gophers compile a 29-16 record in his four years as a starter, including the 11-2 team in 2019 that won the Outback Bowl finished No. 10 in the final Associated Press poll. He was an All-Big Ten third-team honoree in 2019 and '20 and received honorable mention in 2018.

In the classroom, Andries has been even more impressive, earning first-team Academic All-America honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America in 2020 and 2021, along with receiving second-team recognition in 2019. Andries, who graduated with a degree in mathematics-actuarial science and is working on a master's degree in applied business analytics, earned academic All-Big Ten honors for four consecutive years.

Four Gophers redshirt seniors have announced they will return in 2022. They are quarterback Tanner Morgan, running back Mohamed Ibrahim, wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell and center John Michael Schmitz.