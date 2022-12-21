Start times for Thursday's Gophers men's and women's basketball games have been altered because of the winter storm on the way.

Per the University, the 6:30 p.m. men's game against Chicago State has been rescheduled for a noon tip off. The previously televised game will now be streamed on B1G+ and broadcast on KTLK 1130 AM. The women's game originally set for 3:30 p.m. against Eastern Illinois will be moved up to 3 p.m. This will remain on B1G + and broadcast on KFAN+.

All tickets for the originally scheduled game times will be valid for the new start times. Doors will open at 11 a.m. Fans who attend the men's game are welcome to stay in Williams Arena to enjoy the women's game. Fans who have women's basketball tickets are welcome to arrive early to enjoy the men's game. Season ticket seating still applies for both games. Fans in attendance for non-season ticket seats, will relocate to general admission seating.

Additionally, Wednesday's University of St. Thomas men's basketball game vs. North Dakota State was moved to a noon start at Schoenecker Arena.