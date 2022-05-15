The host Gophers went 1-2 in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase on Saturday on the second day of the Big Ten track and field meet. Alec Basten, a graduate student from Green Bay, Wis., won the event in 8 minutes, 45.06 seconds. Senior Matthew Wilkinson was second in 8:46.39.

Last year Basten also won the steeplechase in the Big Ten meet and finished second in the NCAA meet.

On the women's side, top seed Shelby Frank, a sophomore, was second in the discus (193 feet, 1 inch). Indiana freshman Jayden Ulrich took first, throwing 6 inches farther.

Frank broke her school record in the discus twice and her best throw ranks fifth best in the nation this season.

Freshman Nyalaam Jok of Minnesota took second in the high jump (5-10½) while junior Hannah Morris was fifth in the long jump (19-8¾).

Bethel wins title

Bethel, the regular-season MIAC champion, defeated Gustavus 9-3 in the championship game of the MIAC baseball tournament at CHS Field.

The Royals broke a 3-all tie with four runs in the sixth inning. Matthew Carlsen had a two-run double and the other two runs scored on errors. Keenan Hodgkin hit a two-run in the seventh.

Mavs in title game

Senior catcher Ben Livorsi's two-out, two-run double in the top of the ninth inning enabled No. 19 Minnesota State Mankato to edge No. 11 Augustana 5-4 in the winners' bracket final of the NSIC baseball tournament in Brandon, S.D.

The Mavericks (38-7) will play Augustana (44-9-1) again at 11 a.m. Sunday in the championship game. The Vikings, who stayed alive with an 11-1 win over Minnesota Duluth, will have to beat MSU Mankato twice to win the title.

Johnnies rule on track

The St. John's men's track and field team won its 13th outdoor team title, first since 2011, at the MIAC Championships in Winona, Minn. The Johnnies won eight events and had for 218.25 points. St. Olaf was second (141). Junior Kevin Arthur became the first Johnnie since 1982 to win both the 100- and 200-meter dashes (10.51, 21.51).

Gusties women first

Gustavus Adolphus won its first MIAC women's outdoor track and field meet in Winona with 139 points. St. Benedict placed second (117.33). Birgen Nelson led the Gusties, breaking the conference record in the 100-meter hurdles (13.71) for the second day in a row and also winning the 400 hurdles (1:00.64).

Mavs reign goes on

Minnesota State Mankato won its 10th straight NSIC men's outdoor track and field meet in Aberdeen, S.D., with 214 points — 78 points ahead of second place Augustana. The Vikings' Tyl Woelber scored the most points with 27 points. He was second in the javelin and the triple jump, third in the long jump and fourth in the high jump.

Jackson stars for Mavs

Makayla Jackson of Minnesota State Mankato won three events and also ran on a winning relay as Minnesota State Mankato won its third straight NSIC women's outdoor track and field with 191 points in Aberdeen.

Jackson set conference records in the 100 (11.43) and 200 (23.56), and also won the long jump (19-11½) and was part of the winning 4x100 meter relay.

• The St. Paul Saints' game at the Columbus Clippers on Saturday was postponed by rain. The teams will play a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Sunday. Both games will be seven innings.

• The Gophers' baseball game at Indiana was postponed by rain. The two Big Ten teams will play a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. Sunday. The scoreless first game will resume in the second inning.

• Crown College beat Wisconsin Superior 13-5 and 7-2 at Reynolds Field in St. Paul to win the UMAC baseball tournament for the first time.

Two NSIC marks fall

Two records in the NSIC women's track and field meet in Aberdeen, S.D., were broken on Friday. Winona State's Lindsay Cunningham won the 10,000-meter run in 34 minutes, 9.57 seconds, and Minnesota State Mankato 's Denisha Cartwright ran 23.70 in the preliminaries of the 200.

