The Gophers football program held its "Summer Splash'' recruiting event over the weekend, with nearly 30 prospects making their official visits, and on Sunday coach P.J. Fleck had two attendees commit to his 2023 recruiting class.

Linebacker Latreveon McCutchin of Lyndon Baines Johnson High School in Austin, Texas, on Sunday night announced on Twitter than he has selected the Gophers. He followed offensive tackle De'Eric Mister of West Side High School in Gary, Ind., who on Sunday morning announced that he'll be joining Minnesota. On Friday, Maple Grove tight end Sam Peters pledged to the program.

McCutchin, 6-1 and 203 pounds, is a three-star recruit who is ranked the 139th-best prospect in Texas and the 69th-best linebacker prospect nationally by the 247Sports composite rating of major recruiting services. McCutchin had 12 FBS scholarship offers, including Air Force, SMU and Navy. He had 100 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and four sacks for LBJ High last season.

Mister, 6-7 and 285 pounds, is a three-star recruit who's ranked the 20th-best prospect in Indiana and the 117th-rated offensive tackle nationally in the 2023 class by 247Sports. Mister had scholarship offers from four other FBS schools: Ball State, Central Michigan, Kentucky and Western Michigan.

The additions of Mister and McCutchin give the Gophers 12 players committed to their 2023 class.