At the NCAA track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday night, the Gophers 4x100 relay team of Odell Frye, Akilah Lewis, Lauren Hansen and Amira Young ran a 44.08 in the semifinals to break the school record. They finished in 17th place.

In other events:

Abigail Schaafe finished in 19th place in the women's 400 meter hurdles with a time of 58.77.

Tess Keyzers finished in 21st place in the women's hammer throw.

The Gophers 4x400 relay team of Jayla Campbell, Janielle Josephs, Val Larson and Schaafe ran in a time of 3:37.53.

Canterbury Turf Festival nominations closed

Nominations to the June 22 Mystic Lake Northern Stars Turf Festival closed Wednesday with a total of 223 horses nominated to six stakes races that will offer $610,000 in purse money. The marquee race, the $150,000 Mystic Lake Derby at one mile on the turf course, attracted 41 nominations including Grade 3 winner Grand Sonata trained by Todd Pletcher. Also nominated is Grade 3 Lexington winner Tawny Port who most recently finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby. The 3-year-old, who has never raced on the turf, is trained by Brad Cox who nominated five others to Canterbury's richest race.

A locally stabled horse has yet to win the Mystic Lake Derby in the first nine renditions but many are nominated to the 2022 running. Among them is Minnesota-bred Bens Malice, trained by David Van Winkle and owned and bred by Pete Mattson.