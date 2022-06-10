See more of the story

At the NCAA track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday night, the Gophers 4x100 relay team of Odell Frye, Akilah Lewis, Lauren Hansen and Amira Young ran a 44.08 in the semifinals to break the school record. They finished in 17th place.

In other events:

  • Abigail Schaafe finished in 19th place in the women's 400 meter hurdles with a time of 58.77.
  • Tess Keyzers finished in 21st place in the women's hammer throw.
  • The Gophers 4x400 relay team of Jayla Campbell, Janielle Josephs, Val Larson and Schaafe ran in a time of 3:37.53.

Canterbury Turf Festival nominations closed

Nominations to the June 22 Mystic Lake Northern Stars Turf Festival closed Wednesday with a total of 223 horses nominated to six stakes races that will offer $610,000 in purse money. The marquee race, the $150,000 Mystic Lake Derby at one mile on the turf course, attracted 41 nominations including Grade 3 winner Grand Sonata trained by Todd Pletcher. Also nominated is Grade 3 Lexington winner Tawny Port who most recently finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby. The 3-year-old, who has never raced on the turf, is trained by Brad Cox who nominated five others to Canterbury's richest race.

A locally stabled horse has yet to win the Mystic Lake Derby in the first nine renditions but many are nominated to the 2022 running. Among them is Minnesota-bred Bens Malice, trained by David Van Winkle and owned and bred by Pete Mattson.