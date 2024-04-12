They met on TV and married on TV. Now, they're announcing on TV that they're getting divorced.

"The Golden Bachelor" star Gerry Turner and his wife Theresa Nist are breaking up, they told "Good Morning America" viewers Friday, while holding hands.

"We've looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth, and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage," Turner said.

Turner, an Indiana-based widower, and Nist, a New Jersey-based financial services professional, got engaged on the ABC-TV reality show, a spinoff featuring daters in their 60s and 70s. They married in a lavish, live broadcast wedding in January.

But they never moved in together. Turner, 72, and Nist, 70, had looked at homes in New Jersey and South Carolina. "We looked at home after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision," Nist said.

"The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it's been how dedicated both of us our to our families," Turner said on the morning snow. "So we look at these conversations and we both think it's best for the happiness of each of us to live apart."

This is the fastest divorce of any couple that met on "The Bachelor" and its spinoffs, according to Suzana Somers, aka Bachelor Data, an Instagram account that analyzes the reality TV series.

Minnesota fitness maven Leslie Fhima, Turner's runner-up, was among those in attendance at "The Golden Wedding," as it was billed. Reached by text Friday, she declined to comment.