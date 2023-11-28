Gia is moving off the lake and into a beloved Minneapolis neighborhood restaurant address full time.

Chef and co-owner Jo Seddon shared the news with the Star Tribune: "Gia is finally going to have a permanent bricks and mortar home!" The restaurant, which ran as a seasonal pop-up at Sovereign Winery overlooking Lake Waconia, will offers fresh, seasonal cooking inspired by travels in Italy and southern France.

Seddon, originally from London, walked away from a career as a doctor and into the kitchen as a professional chef. She cooked locally at Bellecour before launching Gia as an outdoor eatery.

Now, she and co-owner, chef Lisa Wengler will open Gia early in the new year at 5555 Xerxes Av. The address had been home to Cave Vin for 22 years, before the restaurant closed in October. Gia had popped up at the restaurant earlier this year and the setting suited the modern Italian eatery.

If all goes well, an opening could come as soon as January 2024. Keep tabs on the progress at giampls.com.

Ice cream is out, hot chicken is in

The Dairy Queen on Ford Parkway in St. Paul has closed to make way for the newest location of Dave's Hot Chicken. Franchised by the Humphries family, which includes former NBA player — and Timberwolves team member — Kris Humphries, the location (1959 Ford Pkwy.) is one of 16 planned for the metro area. A remodel is underway with an expected opening in early 2024. The state's first Dave's Hot Chicken opened in at 1805 Plymouth Road in Minnetonka this summer with a menu of spicy fried chicken fingers in various configurations and an array sides.

St. Louis Park could become a fast-casual dining hot spot

The newest Punch Pizza is taking shape nearby Costco in St. Louis Park's West End. The beloved local Neapolitan pizza chain announced plans to open in the suburb back in April, but we've spotted signs of life that the newest home to those toasty, thin crusts is quickly becoming a reality.

But that's not all. Plans were recently submitted that would bring new locations of fancy salad chain Sweetgreen and the quick-serve burger spot Shake Shack to the city. According to Bring Me the News, plans from Chicago-based developer GW Properties proposed four eateries at 5775 Wayzata Blvd. that also would include Snooze an A.M. Eatery, and a Chipotle. The St. Louis City Council is expected to vote on the plans that would move the project forward.

Good news if you like your tea on the go

Jinx Tea closed its tea bar in Minneapolis, but the good news for fans is that the company is going all in on ready-to-drink beverages. Co-founders Jennifer Wills, Chris Eilers and Sam Eilers are hard at work bringing cans of their refreshing elixirs to store shelves across the metro area and beyond.

St. Paul Brewing adds lunch

Now that we're officially in the season of trying to pack in as many friend dates as possible, it's a good time to schedule a lunch. St. Paul Brewing (688 Minnehaha Av. E., St. Paul, stpaulbrewing.com) is expanding its hours and beverage lineups with a food menu that includes pizzas and shareables. Beverages on tap include beer, hard seltzer and a large selection of kombucha.

High happy hour hits the menu at Earl Giles

Happy hour doesn't have to mean being three martinis deep after work. Earl Giles, the gorgeous distillery and taproom in northeast Minneapolis, has introduced Canna Club Happy Hour on Wednesdays from 5 to 9 p.m. through the end of the year on its Mezzanine, overlooking the plant-filled main floor. Sip THC-spiked beverages and enjoy open mic night. No reservations necessary. Earl Giles is at 1325 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., earlgiles.com).

Restaurants tap big names for year-end dining

The last Synergy Series dinner of the year at Spoon and Stable will bring in Chicago chef John Shields of Smyth and the Loyalist (and Alinea and Trotter's before that). Shields will cook with the Spoon and Stable team for two sold-out dinners on Dec. 7 and 8, although there is a waitlist for the optimists. On the more affordable end, Shields will sit down with hospitality coach Alison Arth at noon on Dec. 8 at the Four Seasons to discuss his career. Tickets, only $10, are still available.

On Dec. 11, chef Jorge Guzmán and Petite León welcome chef Lamar Moore to the final Friends with Benefits dinner of the season. Tastes of the south will be on the menu and the dinner will benefit Horn Barbecue in Oakland, Calif., which recently experienced a devastating fire. The all-inclusive tickets are $150. For more information and reservations, go to petiteleonmpls.com/friends-with-benefits; Petite León is at 3800 Nicollet Av., Mpls.

Get your sparkle on

Just in time to toast the holiday season, Wayzata's 6Smith is holding a sparkling wine tasting on Sat., Dec. 16 with more than 16 bubbles to sample from around the world. The restaurant has partnered with France 44, Libation Project and New France Wine Co. for the event, which also includes light appetizers and a chance to talk wine with the pros. There are two sessions — 1 and 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $68 and available at 6smith.com/events.