MARCUS DAVENPORT

Outside linebacker

Age: 26

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 265

Drafted: First round, 14th overall, in 2018 by the Saints out of Texas-San Antonio

Notes: Davenport appeared in 63 of 82 regular-season games over five seasons for the Saints. When healthy, Davenport has bull-rushed his way through many offensive fronts. He was New Orleans' most effective pass rusher in 2021 with nine sacks, but consistency and health have been fleeting for the talented defender. He's struggled to maintain a full-time role in the NFL, peaking with 50.5% playing time in 2019. He's missed at least two games to injury in every season.

BYRON MURPHY JR.

Cornerback

Age: 25

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 190

Drafted: Second round, 33rd overall, in 2019 by the Cardinals out of Washington

Notes: Murphy scored his second NFL touchdown, a fumble recovery and 59-yard run, to seal a comeback win against the Raiders in Week 2. In Week 8, Murphy injured his back ahead of a game against the Vikings, and two weeks later he was done for the season. Described as a "ball-hawking" cornerback on his NFL.com draft profile, Murphy had 12 deflections and four interceptions in 2021. He deflected at least eight passes in each of his first three seasons. With 56 games under his belt, Murphy is by far the most experienced cornerback on the Vikings roster.

JOSH OLIVER

Tight end

Age: 25

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 249

Drafted: Third round, 69th overall, in 2019 by the Jaguars out of San Jose State

Notes: Oliver, drafted 19 spots after the Vikings selected tight end Irv Smith Jr. (who is now a free agent), made his mark as one of the many road-grading run blockers for the Ravens. He had the eighth-most run-blocking snaps among NFL tight ends in 2022, per Pro Football Focus, and gives the Vikings another early-down option next to tight end T.J. Hockenson. Oliver doesn't have much receiving experience, catching 26 of 46 targets for 230 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons.