School supplies

The Kids in Need Foundation serves teachers and students in under-resourced schools. Help out by distributing school supplies on May 7 in Roseville. kinf.org.

Portable massage

Avivo provides services in the areas of chemical and mental health, career education and employment. Give massages to clients across the metro area. Minimum of 3 hours a month for 4 months. Must have active license, proof of insurance and your own portable massage chair. avivomn.org.

Food shelf design

The Foundation for Essential Needs works with and supports Minnesota food shelves. Experience in layout design, architecture or interior design will be helpful to work with food shelves. Assess current layout and make recommendations and plans. 10-20 hours per design. Work remotely, but occasional meetings with clients. ffen.org.

Social media

Girls Are Powerful brings together girls ages 8-17 of all backgrounds to improve the community through a mentoring program. Help plan and implement a social media strategy. Must be experienced in communications or marketing strategy. Up to 20 hours a month. One year commitment. girlsarepowerful.org.

Magazine collection

Living Well Disability Services works with adults with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities. Consider holding a magazine drive in your school, workplace or place of worship. The magazines are used for projects as well as reading. Drop off in Mendota Heights. livingwell.org.

Hospice hounds

Ecumen Hospice serves patients in their residence across the entire metro area. Registered pet therapy animals to provide joy and comfort to patients are needed. Staff can also connect you to organizations to get your pet registered. ecumenhospice.org.

ESL assistants

Help Literacy Minnesota to work with adults learning English in St. Paul. Work with the classroom teacher and provide additional assistance to the students. Must be 18. No experience required. Training provided. literacymn.org.

Thrifty retail

Help the Flying Pig Thrift Store in St. Paul assist guests; accept, organize and price donations; create and arrange displays, and perform other duties as assigned. Training provided. flyingpigthrift.com.

Gibbs Farm

Gibbs Farm in Falcon Heights is part of the Ramsey County Historical Society, presenting programs for all ages that focus on the dual interpretation of pioneer and Dakota life. Help with field trips, day camps and seasonal events. rchs.com.

Bikes for kids

Free Bikes 4 Kidz provides bikes to those most in need. The public donates gently used bikes and volunteers clean and refurbish them. Help clean, refurbish and give a final quality control check to each donated bike. No prior bike maintenance experience required. Be a cleaner, prepper or mechanic. fb4k.org.

Rehab homes

Rebuilding Together renovates and revitalizes homes to help homeowners . A wide variety of positions exist. Handyman or light carpentry and also skilled home maintenance. Further opportunities in the office, at events and more. rebuildingtogether-twincities.org.

Deliver meals

People Serving People is a shelter for families in downtown Minneapolis. Help with meal delivery in the building. Commitment to volunteer 1-4 times a month requested. Assist with breakfast, lunch or dinner delivery. Meals are delivered seven days a week. peopleservingpeople.org

Gardening help

Assist Hallie Q. Brown Community Center with outdoor projects, gardening and landscaping. Gardening experience preferred but not required. hallieqbrown.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.