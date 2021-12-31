Volunteer driver

Quincy House serves teens in grades 6-12 with after-school and summer programs. Help provide transportation to and from Mounds View on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon/evenings. quincyhouse.org.

Translation help

VEAP provides basic needs and social services programs in the south metro. Speak with clients by phone, help them in connecting to services and setting appointments or by in-person interactions when the clients come in for services. 3-4 hour shifts, weekdays. veap.org.

Volunteer with a group

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities have locations across the Twin Cities. Assist with programming, maintenance or special events. Staff will work with your group to design an opportunity that will fit. boysandgirls.org.

Pack food

Join Feed My Starving Children for a food packing session in Chanhassen, Coon Rapids or Eagan. Meals are shipped to countries around the world. Two-hour shift. At each location, hours and days may differ. Minimum age is 5 years old. COVID-safe procedures are in place. fmsc.org.

Provide a ride

Become a volunteer driver and provide rides for JFCS clients through the Garber Transportation Program, which operates Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Valid driver's license, car insurance and good driving record required. Contact Dana at dshapiro@jfcsmpls.org to learn more. jfcsmpls.org.

Dog foster team

Twin Cities Pet Rescue is a foster-based companion animal rescue. Dedicated individuals needed to join the dog foster team. Work with the intake team to match incoming dogs with an open foster home. Also, mentor foster families by providing helpful resources, answering questions, giving guidance or direction. Portions of the position may be completed remotely. twincitiespetrescue.org.

Medical screening

Help Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities with any type of medical background to help with medical screening of anyone entering the building in St. Paul. 7 days/week, 2.5 hour shifts. ugmtc.org.

Thrifty help

Help the Flying Pig Thrift Store in St. Paul to assist guests; accept, organize, and price donations; create and arrange displays, and perform other duties as assigned. Training provided. flyingpigthrift.com.

Pack food boxes

Help the Salvation Army's Food Shelves packing boxes, unloading food deliveries and stocking the pantry. Weekdays, mornings or afternoons. Minneapolis and St. Paul locations. salvationarmynorth.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.