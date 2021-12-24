Craft kits

FamilyWise Services helps families struggling with poverty, substance abuse, homelessness and domestic violence. Create craft kits to be used during supervised parent visits with their children. Examples: 3-D models, paper flowers, popsicle stick trees, kaleidoscopes and more. familywiseservices.org.

Groceries for seniors

Help out East Side Elders in St. Paul by delivering groceries to seniors once a month on Thursdays as part of the Brown Bag program. Must be at least 18 and use your own vehicle. eastsideelders.org.

Provide a ride

Become a volunteer driver and provide rides for JFCS clients through the Garber Transportation Program, which operates Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Valid driver's license, car insurance and good driving record required. Contact Dana at dshapiro@jfcsmpls.org to learn more. jfcsmpls.org.

Mind the front desk

Assist Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul with the food shelf. Greet visitors, answer questions, manage phone calls and messages and perform other administrative tasks. Good communication skills required. Knowledge of computers is helpful but not required. hallieqbrown.org.

Pet visitors

Presbyterian Homes Johanna Shores in Arden Hills invites you to bring your pet in to visit residents. No need to be a registered therapy dog. All visiting animals need to be well behaved and up to date on all vaccines. preshomes.org.

Bookkeeper

Help provide engagement and support for mid-lifers seeking passion and purpose in their work, through connection to opportunities, speakers, events and training. 10-15 hours a month. Work done remotely. shiftonline.org.

Pack and sort

Assist the Food Group with projects such as food shelves and pack boxes for Twin Cities Mobile Market free distributions. New Hope area. thefoodgroupmn.org.

Graphic design

Assist Twin Cities Pride with graphic design. Design ads for web and print and event invitations. During Pride season — March-June — additional opportunities for designers, including designing the annual theme and logo for the Festival and Parade. tcpride.org.

Fight hunger, homelessness

Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless provides financial and technical support to homeless shelters, food shelves, and domestic violence shelters throughout the state. Programs target shelter, food, and education. Flexible opportunities throughout the metro area. oyh.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.