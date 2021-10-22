5 p.m. vs. Anaheim Ducks • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: After starting 3-0, the Wild isn't expected to make any lineup changes for Round 2 with the Ducks. Fs Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each have a team-high five points. Kaprizov along with Fs Kevin Fiala and Marcus Foligno are on three-game point streaks. Overall, 14 Wild players have picked up at least a point and seven have scored.The Wild's season-opening victory last week at Anaheim extended its win streak against the Ducks to eight games.

Ducks update: Since losing 2-1 to the Wild on Oct. 15, the Ducks have gone 1-2. Anaheim edged Calgary in overtime, fell 6-5 to Edmonton and most recently was routed 5-1 by Winnipeg on Thursday. F Troy Terry scored that game, his fifth point over his past three appearances. D Kevin Shattenkirk is on a five-game point streak. As for G John Gibson, who was sidelined with injury the last time the Ducks faced the Wild, he has given up six goals in two games since his return.