Wild gameday

Noon at Boston Bruins • TD Garden • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild recalled F Mason Shaw from Iowa in the American Hockey League. LW Jordan Greenway suffered an upper-body injury in his season debut vs. the Canucks and has been ruled out for Saturday's game. Greenway was making his return from offseason shoulder surgery, but coach Dean Evason said Greenway wasn't dealing with the same injury. D Andrej Sustr has been placed on waivers for the purpose of sending him to Iowa, a move that suggests D Jon Merrill is ready to return after undergoing offseason surgery on an upper-body injury. The team also assigned F Vladislav Firstov to the KHL.

Bruins update: The Bruins are 4-1 and a perfect 3-0 on home ice. They're coming off a 2-1 shootout win against the Ducks on Thursday. Before then, Boston had scored at least five goals in every game. RW David Pastrnak has a team-high eight points. LW Brad Marchand and D Charlie McAvoy have yet to play this season due to injury.