6 p.m. at Los Angeles • BSN Extra

Lynx update: The Lynx, who entered Saturday two games behind Los Angeles and Dallas, who are tied for the seventh spot in the playoff standings, improved to 11-19 with a 92-85 victory in Atlanta on Thursday. ... This is the third and final meeting of the regular season between the teams. The Lynx won 87-84 on May 17 in Los Angeles, and the Sparks won 85-83 on May 29 at Target Center. ... Sylvia Fowles scored 12 points and had a game-high 14 rebounds on Thursday. It was the 199th career double-double — in 402 games — for Fowles, who is in her 15th WNBA season. It was her 99th double-double in 216 games with the Lynx. ... Fowles (14.9 points per game) and Aerial Powers (14.5) lead the Lynx in scoring.

Los Angeles update: The Sparks (12-16) have lost two in a row and five of seven. On Thursday, in their first game since parting ways with All-Star C Liz Cambage, they lost at Phoenix 90-80. ... The Sparks and Cambage mutually agreed to end Cambage's contract on Tuesday. Cambage, who was in her first season with the Sparks, averaged 13.0 points and 6.4 rebounds in 25 games. ... Nneka Ogwumike leads the Sparks in scoring (18.5). ... G Lexie Brown, who played for the Lynx in 2019 and 2020, is day-to-day after injuring her ankle on Thursday. She is shooting 43% from three-point range.