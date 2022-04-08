ST. LOUIS — With another game on deck next week and a potential first-round playoff series looming, the Wild and Blues are writing the next chapter of a rivalry that has all the ingredients to be a memorable matchup.

"We're going to get their best," winger Jordan Greenway said.

Not only do these clubs have a lengthy history as competitors in the Central Division, but they've also already faced off in the playoffs.

After the Wild bounced St. Louis from Round 1 back in 2015, moving on after six games, the Blues turned the tables in 2017 during a five-game, first-round blitz.

Those results mimic how back and forth the other clashes have been; while St. Louis has dominated in recent years, winning 10 of the previous 13 games coming into this season, the Wild went 6-2 through 2017-18 and 2018-19.

There's also plenty of similarities in their styles, with both having talent up front, speed and muscle.

"Every time coming into here playing at their building, it's tough," Greenway said. "They play a pretty hard game. Their 'D' typically play pretty physically, and they've got a lot of skilled forwards."

What is different, though, is the Blues have gone on the playoff run the Wild is still chasing. They're only three years removed from claiming a Stanley Cup with many players from that championship squad still on the roster.

This year, either team might not be able to pursue a title unless it eliminates the other.

Since both are in a tight race in the division, they seem likely to meet when the postseason begins as the second and third seeds in the Central. The order is to be determined.

"They have a good team," St. Louis winger Brandon Saad said. "They made some additions. Obviously, they're having success as of late and so are we. So, it's a good challenge for us. Everyone wants to fight for playoffs and home ice in the playoffs, so these are important games for us."

Taking turns

Coach Dean Evason has said the Wild isn't intentionally rotating starts between goalies Cam Talbot and Marc-Andre Fleury, but that's been the case since Fleury arrived last month in a trade from the Blackhawks — a trend that continued against the Blues with Talbot wrapping up the road trip on Friday after Fleury played Tuesday at Nashville.

"It's been nice," Talbot said. "They give us a lot of notice between starts, so they'll kind of lay out the next couple games for us which is always nice. You can kind of plan your off-ice workouts and all that kind of stuff and just make sure that you're ready to go.

"The rotation's been good, keeps us both going at a high level here. There's no reason to stop what's working right now."

Injury update

Evason said rookie winger Matt Boldy appeared likely to play Sunday, when the Wild plays host to the Kings at Xcel Energy Center. However, the coach said defenseman Jon Merrill probably would sit again.

Both players missed a fourth straight game on Friday because of upper-body injuries.

Defenseman Matt Dumba is also still sidelined with an upper-body injury that knocked him out of the game on Tuesday vs. the Predators, but Evason said he wasn't sure on a timeline for Dumba's return.

"It was more positive than negative with his situation," Evason said.