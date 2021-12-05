See more of the story
Lions rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had a career-best day against the Vikings on Sunday.
Lions rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had a career-best day against the Vikings on Sunday.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

AMON-RA ST. BROWN

Lions receiver

The rookie, a fourth-round pick out of Southern Cal, had a career-high 10 catches to go with a career-high 86 yards, caught his first NFL touchdown on the game's final play and experienced his first NFL win.

This is a 2021 photo of Charles Harris of the Detroit Lions NFL football team. This image reflects the Detroit Lions active roster as of Monday, June 7, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

CHARLES HARRIS

Lions linebacker

Feasting on a shuffled Vikings offensive line, Harris had two sacks, a tackle for loss and four of Detroit's QB hits. He also forced a Kirk Cousins fumble that led to the Lions' second touchdown.

This is a 2020 photo of Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo) ORG XMIT: NFLHS20

JUSTIN JEFFERSON

Vikings receiver

With Adam Thielen injured on the Vikings' first series, Jefferson had career highs of 11 catches and 182 yards. With his 12th career 100-yard game, he has 2,609 receiving yards in his first two seasons, passing Jerry Rice for third all-time. He needs only 147 yards to claim Odell Beckham Jr.'s NFL record.