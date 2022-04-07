Second semifinal recap

Star Tribune's three stars

1. David Silye, Minnesota State Mankato: The sophomore center had a goal and an assist on three shots and was a plus-3.

2. Dryden McKay, Minnesota State Mankato: The senior goaltender who's one of three Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalists made 16 saves.

3. Matthew Knies, Gophers: The freshman forward scored his fifth goal in four games and his 15th of the season.

By the numbers

0 Times in the Division I final for Minnesota State Mankato, until Saturday.

18 Consecutive games won by the Mavericks.

3 Goals by Minnesota State's Benton Maass this season. A senior defenseman, he scored for the first time since Nov. 13.

STAR TRIBUNE STAFF