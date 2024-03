Gallery: Stockholm Farm

Tim Foster and Bruce Schabell have turned a dilapidated Stockholm, Wis. farm and former village eyesore into a picturesque oasis complete with 1-acre topiary gardens, a renovated 1857 farmhouse and a tiny home guesthouse. The couple have completed their final project, designing and building a forever home.