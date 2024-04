Gallery: MSP Home Tour St. Paul ADU/Carriage House

Tap the bookmark to save this article. View saved articles

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A St. Paul family in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood turns a dilapidated garage into a modern ADU/carriage house that complements the lot and 1913 house. The house will be one of several featured in the upcoming Minneapolis and St. Paul Home Tour, which aims to give tourgoers up close and personal design ideas.