'Full Swing'

This eight-part docuseries takes you into the homes and locker rooms of the top golfers, much in the same way "Break Point" did with tennis players. This peek is more fun, in part because the athletes here are less guarded and more willing to mug for the cameras. But the filmmakers also benefit from the behind-the-scenes drama of the 2022 tour in which top stars have to choose between the PGA and a Saudi Arabian-backed league. Watching the players grapple with that decision is just as captivating as the action on the greens. Wednesday, Netflix

'Stolen Youth'

No one commits murder in this docuseries, but it's just as harrowing as any bio of a serial killer. The four-parter introduces viewers to Larry Ray, a master manipulator who slowly brainwashes his daughter's pals at Sarah Lawrence College until he's presiding over a sex cult. Ray's habit of recording his evil means that director Zach Heinzerling doesn't have to rely on re-enactments, making the story much more riveting and disturbing. Hulu

'A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special'

When she's not soaring to giddy heights on "The Flight Attendant," Kaley Cuoco is voicing the character of Harley Quinn, the most delicious villain in the DC universe. In this new special, her lovesick baddie goes overboard trying to impress her girlfriend, arranging a murder as a romantic gift and stealing Wonder Woman's lasso for a unique S&M session. If you like your animation painted with dark humor, Quinn remains your go-to gal. HBO Max

'Love in the Time of Fentanyl'

This documentary takes viewers into Vancouver's overdose prevention center, which supervises drug use and treats clients like family. The story has its fair share of painful scenes, including one in which an addict shoots up while whistling the theme from "The Andy Griffith Show." But directors Colin Askey and Monika Navarro find time to capture the heroic staff's optimistic spirit, on display whether they're dissecting favorite scenes from "Star Wars" or unwinding at a karaoke bar. 10 p.m. Monday, TPT. Ch.2

'African Queens'

Fans of "Wakanda Forever" will want to check out this four-part docudrama about Njinga, a 17th-century warrior who stood up to rival tribes and Portuguese slave traders in what is now known as Angola. It's a little-known history tale with plenty of Shakespearean-like twists and a charismatic performance from lead Adesuwa Oni. Wednesday, Netflix

'Shotgun Wedding'

Jennifer Lopez always looks gorgeous on screen. She can be pretty funny, too. Her latest rom-com, in which a couple battle cold feet and a pirate attack right before their nuptials, gives the superstar a chance to be goofy. Pratfalls won't earn her the accolades she earned for "Hustlers," but they're arguably a more daunting challenge than talking tough. The cast is packed with scene stealers like Cheech Marin, Jennifer Coolidge and D'Arcy Carden. But it's J.Lo who delivers the best punches and punchlines. Amazon Prime

'Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark'

Maron has become best known for his podcast and performance in "GLOW." But he remains one of stand-up's bravest commentators. In his latest special, taped in NYC's Town Hall, he addresses caring for parents you resent and advises abortion clinics to change their names to "angel factories." Most notably, he opens up about the 2020 death of his girlfriend, filmmaker Lynn Shelton, and how he found humor in the grieving process. Somehow, Maron manages to transition from bleak to dark — to hilarious. 9 p.m. Saturday, HBO

'Pamela, A Love Story'

Pamela Anderson's campaign to rehabilitate her dumb-blonde image has included a critically acclaimed turn in a Broadway production of "Chicago" and a memoir. It also includes this sympathetic documentary in which the former "Baywatch" star reflects on her career and past romances from her home in British Columbia. The film takes some swipes at Hulu's "Pam & Tommy," which is ironic. Anderson may not realize it, but that miniseries did a better job of showing her resilience and recruiting viewers to her side. Netflix