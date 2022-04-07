First semifinal recap

Star Tribune's three stars

1. Carter Savoie, Denver: The sophomore left winger sent the Pioneers to the NCAA championship game with his goal at 14:53 of overtime, his 23rd goal of the season.

2. Mark Benning, Denver: The sophomore defenseman assisted on two goals, including the winner.

3. Bobby Brink, Denver: The junior right winger had the primary assist on Savoie's winner, increasing his nation's-best points total to 57.

By the numbers

9 Shots on goal for Michigan through two periods.

3 Penalties called on Michigan. Denver was not penalized.

39-29 Michigan's advantage on faceoffs.