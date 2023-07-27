Gable Steveson has been generating plenty of mystery lately, whipping up speculation he could return to college wrestling with the Gophers — or, shockingly, defect to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Tuesday night, he answered one burning question: the date of his long-awaited WWE debut.

The Olympic gold medalist and NCAA heavyweight champ will make his prime-time bow Sunday against Baron Corbin. With the theatrical flair of an aspiring showman, Steveson challenged Corbin — a heel on the comeback trail — to a showdown at NXT's "Great American Bash" in Cedar Park, Tex. The card will be televised on Peacock.

Steveson, 23, was signed by WWE shortly after winning Olympic gold with a stunning last-second takedown at the Tokyo Games in 2021. His only appearances for the brand have been cameos at Wrestlemania and NXT events. During Tuesday's NXT telecast, he ended a confrontation with Corbin with the invitation to wrestle Sunday, then tossed his future rival twice for good measure.

As for what will happen after Steveson's pro debut … well, some things remain a mystery. He ended a one-year absence from amateur wrestling in April, earning a berth in September's world championships with a string of dominant performances. Last month, Steveson said he wants to wrestle at next year's Paris Olympics.

He's also tweeted hints he could resume his college career at the U, where he won two NCAA titles and went 85-2, or with archrival Iowa. Gophers coach Brandon Eggum said Wednesday the program was aware of Steveson's plans for his first WWE match, and that Steveson's final year of college eligibility will remain intact. NCAA rules regarding the use of name, image and likeness have made it possible to keep a foot in both worlds.

"This does not close the door on Gable's college eligibility or his ability to return to the Gophers," Eggum said via email. "We are excited to watch him do what he does best and put on a show this weekend in his WWE debut."

In a text Wednesday, Steveson wrote that amateur wrestling is "my passion," and "my fire still burns for it … I still have the year of [college] eligibility, and always will be ready to compete for USA."

That will be put on hold — for a few days, at least — as he embarks on his WWE career.

''Very excited," Steveson wrote in a text message. "First time people are seeing me. Thankful for the opportunity."

Wade Keller, who provides news and analysis on his website Pro Wrestling Torch, said Sunday's bout will give WWE a glimpse of where Steveson is in his development and how fans respond to him. NXT is a secondary brand within the WWE empire, Keller said, and Sunday's show is not a marquee event on par with a Smackdown or RAW card.

He predicted Steveson will win the bout. Corbin is a well-known journeyman with a cocky, arrogant persona fans love to hate, making him a good foil for a newcomer.

According to Keller, WWE officials will want to see Steveson demonstrate the strengths they have seen during his training at their performance center. Given Corbin's likely antics, fans will clamor for Steveson to show him up, setting the stage for Steveson to show he can play to the crowd.

"It's a little bit of a test of, 'What do we have here?'" Keller said. "We know people know [Steveson's] name, but do they care enough to spend Sunday night tuning in to watch him? It's kind of like a preseason game for him."

Though Steveson is considered a major prospect, Keller said it's far from certain he will become a megastar in the mold of Kurt Angle or former Gopher Brock Lesnar. To reach those heights, he must complement his wrestling skill with charisma, acting chops and the ability to connect with fans.

Not every high-level athlete possesses that complete package. According to Keller, Steveson still needs to develop those qualities.

"He's below average at this point in that regard," Keller said. "But people absolutely grow into it. In WWE and among fans, they're waiting to see if he's going to be that compelling character where they get invested in the story he tells in the ring.

"He's a great athlete. But he's still unproven."